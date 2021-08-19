Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,111 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after buying an additional 476,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,960,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after buying an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after buying an additional 394,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

