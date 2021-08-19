Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 883 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $122.73 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

