Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 66.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $400,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.