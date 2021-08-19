Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

