Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,754 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $659.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 94,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 17,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

