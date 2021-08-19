Prometeus Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $21.13 or 0.00045395 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $347.53 million and $34.93 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00863296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00106143 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

