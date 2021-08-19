Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

PROSY opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

