Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.53. 4,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

