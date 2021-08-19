Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PROV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,963. The company has a market cap of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

