Public Index Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $322,730.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $11.67 million and $322,730.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 76.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00146629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00151183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,127.89 or 0.99815113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.33 or 0.00911423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.07 or 0.06718335 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

