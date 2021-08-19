Public Mint Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars.

