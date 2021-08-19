Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $311.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $311.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $320.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $196.43 and a 52-week high of $321.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Public Storage by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.