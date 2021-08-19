Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

PSTG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 10,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,441. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

