Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.86

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

