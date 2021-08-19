Pyrk (PYRK) One Day Volume Tops $2,407.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $44,229.27 and $2,407.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.