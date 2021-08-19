Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.