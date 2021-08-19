Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Issued By Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

