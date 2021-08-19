Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

SHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $174,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

