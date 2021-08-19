Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.96.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $3,815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

