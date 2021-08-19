Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Lowered by Analyst

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Black Knight in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

BKI opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Black Knight by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after buying an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after buying an additional 151,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

