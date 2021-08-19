Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Boosted by Analyst (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$117.60 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

