Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

