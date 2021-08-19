Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $889.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

