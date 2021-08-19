Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

