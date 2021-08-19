Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE:SPG opened at C$2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$119.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.13.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$56.03 million for the quarter.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.