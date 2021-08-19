Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Lowered by B. Riley

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.50. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at $966,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telos by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 439,118 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 250.0% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Telos by 88.4% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 296,360 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,010,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.