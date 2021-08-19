Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Progressive in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.