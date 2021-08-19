Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for UWM in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UWMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

UWM stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $4,071,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

