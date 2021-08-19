Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Issued By Raymond James

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.63 million, a PE ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

