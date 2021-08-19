QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 82,077 shares.The stock last traded at $86.92 and had previously closed at $86.94.

QADA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. QAD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QAD by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in QAD by 22.2% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in QAD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QAD by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in QAD by 10.1% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

