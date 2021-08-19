Quantis Network (QUAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $342.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $18,214.62 and $342.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00144601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00149036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,722.26 or 0.99947567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.48 or 0.00910424 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00709362 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

