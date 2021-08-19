Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Raised to C$4.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$283.24 million and a PE ratio of 77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other news, insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,576.32. Insiders have bought a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $388,074 in the last three months.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

