Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 443,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,694. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $607.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

