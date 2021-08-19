Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $393,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $352,140.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75.

SITM stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.38. 182,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $208.49. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,034.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

