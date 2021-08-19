Ralph Lauren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,054 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 770% compared to the average volume of 236 put options.

RL opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

