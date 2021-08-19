Ran Bareket Sells 16,288 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 456,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

