Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.23. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

