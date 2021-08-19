Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.51.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.