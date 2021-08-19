Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 113.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $20,092,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 134.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,716,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

