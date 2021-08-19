Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.05.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

