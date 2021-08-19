Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,795 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

