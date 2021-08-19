Raymond Heung Sells 3,400 Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$20,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,828,517 shares in the company, valued at C$29,067,672.34.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Raymond Heung sold 400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$1,840.00.

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.34. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$380.71 million and a PE ratio of 9.82.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

