Raymond James Boosts The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $360.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.04.

HD opened at $321.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.34.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

