Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

