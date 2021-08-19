Raymond James Raises Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:NEO opened at C$19.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is -18.38%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

