Raymond James Upgrades HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) to Outperform

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities boosted their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

