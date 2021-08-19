Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RYN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.40. 292,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.48. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

