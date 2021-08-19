Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.63. 169,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

