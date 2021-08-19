RE Advisers Corp Buys New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 42.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $185.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

