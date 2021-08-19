Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Realty Income (NYSE:O)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
O has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.
Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73.
In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 47.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 381,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 15.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.