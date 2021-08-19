Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Realty Income (NYSE:O)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

O has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 47.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 381,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 15.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

